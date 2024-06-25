Traynor Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $68.96 on Tuesday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $70.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.94.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.