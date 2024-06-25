Traynor Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,840,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,644,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,373 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6,557.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 940,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $197,266,000 after purchasing an additional 926,531 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,874,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $346,365,000 after purchasing an additional 636,104 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,189,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $668,959,000 after purchasing an additional 539,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,831,000 after purchasing an additional 375,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.75.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $215.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $218.36. The company has a market cap of $140.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

