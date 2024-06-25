Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $287,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 57.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 11,546 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 13.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.7% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 133.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.9% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 11,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $73.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $80.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

