Traynor Capital Management Inc. Makes New $228,000 Investment in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBL)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $1,505,000.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA HIBL opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.74 million, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 4.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.67. Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $49.54.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares (HIBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a beta-weighted index of 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. HIBL was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.
