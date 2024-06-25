Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,179 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,068,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,507,000 after acquiring an additional 436,752 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,328,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,710,000 after purchasing an additional 70,238 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,324,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,473,000 after purchasing an additional 80,033 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,065.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,179,000 after purchasing an additional 929,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 544,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,395,000 after purchasing an additional 34,560 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of IHI opened at $55.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $59.14.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.