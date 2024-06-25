Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 232 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock opened at $369.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $350.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.46. The firm has a market cap of $127.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $378.16.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

