Traynor Capital Management Inc. Takes $50,000 Position in Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Knightscope as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knightscope by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. 14.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Knightscope Trading Up 12.4 %
NASDAQ:KSCP opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48. Knightscope, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $2.24.
Knightscope Profile
Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.
