Traynor Capital Management Inc. Takes $50,000 Position in Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Knightscope as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Knightscope alerts:

Separately, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knightscope by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. 14.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knightscope Trading Up 12.4 %

NASDAQ:KSCP opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48. Knightscope, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $2.24.

Knightscope Profile

Knightscope ( NASDAQ:KSCP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knightscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knightscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.