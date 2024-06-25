Traynor Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $9,704,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. Peoples Bank KS lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 15,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,985 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BOIL opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $78.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average of $19.85.

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

