Traynor Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,455 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 31,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 236,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 903,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,727,000 after purchasing an additional 19,833 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.42.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

