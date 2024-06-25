TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Price Target Lowered to $118.00 at TD Cowen

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Cowen from $132.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.83.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $103.50 on Monday. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $134.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.13.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.41 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 124.38% and a net margin of 6.78%. Analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $37,882.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,671,167.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $193,682.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,252.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $37,882.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,671,167.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNET. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,149,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,354,000 after acquiring an additional 464,289 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 960.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 236,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,269,000 after acquiring an additional 213,752 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,650,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 898,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,020,000 after purchasing an additional 148,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 144,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,136,000 after purchasing an additional 103,330 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

