Triple Point Energy Transition (LON:TENT) Trading Up 9.3% Following Dividend Announcement

Triple Point Energy Transition (LON:TENT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.3% on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 65.80 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 65.56 ($0.83). 348,485 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 146,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.97 ($0.76).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th.

The firm has a market cap of £65.81 million, a PE ratio of 700.00 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 63.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 64.88.

Triple Point Energy Transition plc invests in energy system projects in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It focuses on investments in low carbon decentralised energy generation, energy storage and distribution, and onsite energy generation and low carbon consumption. The company was formerly known as Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company plc and changed its name to Triple Point Energy Transition plc in August 2022.

