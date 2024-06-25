True North Advisors LLC Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

True North Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 127.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,330 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,956 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock worth $950,549,592 over the last three months. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.97.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $68.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $69.04. The stock has a market cap of $554.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

