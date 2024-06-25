Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Receives $43.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.17.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. HSBC raised their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $37.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of -28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $40.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

Institutional Trading of Truist Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.8% in the first quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 32,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.