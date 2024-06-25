Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.72

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.72 and traded as low as $19.01. Tucows shares last traded at $20.23, with a volume of 16,727 shares trading hands.

Get Tucows alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th.

Read Our Latest Report on Tucows

Tucows Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average is $20.72. The stock has a market cap of $221.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.87.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information services provider reported ($2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 490.14% and a negative net margin of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $87.46 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tucows

In other news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 5,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $95,375.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,849.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tucows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tucows by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 81.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV boosted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 1.3% during the first quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 2,014,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,391,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Tucows by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tucows by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 16,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tucows

(Get Free Report)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.