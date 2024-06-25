Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) SVP Paula Green Sells 297 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) SVP Paula Green sold 297 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $14,674.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,525.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Paula Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 6th, Paula Green sold 918 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $47,120.94.

On Friday, May 3rd, Paula Green sold 910 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $33,788.30.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Paula Green sold 229 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $7,497.46.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of TWST opened at $49.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.78. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $55.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the first quarter worth $124,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3,519.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $225,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on TWST shares. Barclays raised their target price on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.