Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) SVP Paula Green Sells 297 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWSTGet Free Report) SVP Paula Green sold 297 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $14,674.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,525.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Paula Green also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 6th, Paula Green sold 918 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $47,120.94.
  • On Friday, May 3rd, Paula Green sold 910 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $33,788.30.
  • On Tuesday, April 2nd, Paula Green sold 229 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $7,497.46.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of TWST opened at $49.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.78. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $55.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.85.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWSTGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the first quarter worth $124,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3,519.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $225,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on TWST shares. Barclays raised their target price on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.63.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

