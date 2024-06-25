u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Stock Price Down 5.8%

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $105.56 and last traded at $105.56. 12 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.00.

u-blox Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.16.

About u-blox

u-blox Holding AG develops, manufactures, and markets products and services supporting GPS/GNSS satellite positioning systems for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services.

