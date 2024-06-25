Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,013 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,629,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,320,940,000 after acquiring an additional 43,275,830 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,610,127 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,500,366,000 after purchasing an additional 283,802 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,928,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,273,669,000 after buying an additional 8,164,816 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,415,778,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,991,630 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,107,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,763 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $70.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.58. The firm has a market cap of $147.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.47.

Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

