UBS Group Lowers Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target to $17.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WBA. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, April 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.07.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $15.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average of $20.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.78. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $31.88.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.86 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -14.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,150. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,859.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

