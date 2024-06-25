UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Stock Price Down 0.3% on Analyst Downgrade

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $14.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. UiPath traded as low as $11.80 and last traded at $11.93. Approximately 1,858,615 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 9,843,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.96.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on UiPath from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on UiPath from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on UiPath from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. William Blair cut UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on UiPath from $27.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at $165,749,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 7.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,750,773 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $645,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,718 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at $48,267,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 3,273.3% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,564,985 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $26,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,592 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at $15,543,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.13 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.10.
UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.84 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
