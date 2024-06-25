United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Receives $13.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNFI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $49,656.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,017.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,587,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,175,000 after acquiring an additional 321,020 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,040,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,847,000 after purchasing an additional 199,757 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 47.4% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,186,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 381,396 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 745,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after purchasing an additional 115,308 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in United Natural Foods by 2,136.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 657,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,668,000 after buying an additional 627,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average of $13.25. The company has a market cap of $787.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.61.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

