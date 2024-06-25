United States Steel (NYSE:X) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded United States Steel from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.78.

NYSE X opened at $36.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $50.20.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Equities research analysts predict that United States Steel will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 1,140.0% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

