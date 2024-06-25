Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.75

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $38.75 and traded as high as $38.99. Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares last traded at $38.75, with a volume of 118,521 shares changing hands.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 8.06. The firm has a market cap of $535.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.75.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 249.57%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Realty Income Trust

In related news, CEO Alan B. Miller acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $207,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 157,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,466,141.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Robert F. Mccadden acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.38 per share, for a total transaction of $74,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,252.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan B. Miller acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $207,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,466,141.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 124.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 56,624 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 11.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

