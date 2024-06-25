Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.81

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.81 and traded as high as $21.94. Univest Financial shares last traded at $21.68, with a volume of 72,630 shares trading hands.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Get Our Latest Report on UVSP

Univest Financial Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.40 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 35.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $202,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,716.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Univest Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UVSP. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 2,103.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Univest Financial by 1,787.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Univest Financial by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 212.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Univest Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.