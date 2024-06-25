USDX [Kava] (USDX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $312,778.48

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $91.05 million and $312,778.48 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get USDX [Kava] alerts:

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,271.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $382.03 or 0.00623497 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00048592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00073004 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011389 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000164 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.82346821 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $318,563.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.