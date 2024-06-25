Valero Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 21,201 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 59% compared to the average volume of 13,311 call options.

Insider Activity

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $150.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.59. The firm has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.47. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $111.14 and a 12-month high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.27 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

