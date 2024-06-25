Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

VLY has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VLY

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $6.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.10. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $890.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.76%.

Insider Activity at Valley National Bancorp

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $185,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $74,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $127,001.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,521.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $185,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,451 shares of company stock worth $378,452. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLY. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth $43,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth $98,000. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valley National Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.