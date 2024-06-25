Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Valneva from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VALN
Valneva Stock Up 8.8 %
Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.80 million. Valneva had a negative net margin of 15.88% and a negative return on equity of 14.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Valneva will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valneva stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned about 0.51% of Valneva worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Valneva
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Valneva
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.