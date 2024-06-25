Value and Indexed Property Income (VIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Value and Indexed Property Income’s previous dividend of $3.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Value and Indexed Property Income Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of LON:VIP opened at GBX 184.93 ($2.35) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 183.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 184.64. The company has a market capitalization of £78.93 million, a PE ratio of -342.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.26, a quick ratio of 22.47 and a current ratio of 3.52. Value and Indexed Property Income has a 52-week low of GBX 160 ($2.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 211 ($2.68).
Value and Indexed Property Income Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Value and Indexed Property Income
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks in the Russell 2000 Set to Rally
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- DraftKings Stock: You Can Bet on New Highs This Year
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- NetApp Stock: Riding the AI Wave – Is It a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.