Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Crane Advisory LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Crane Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,570 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 4.5% of Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $22,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $184.84. 70,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,544. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.74. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

