Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Crane Advisory LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Crane Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,588 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 11.4% of Crane Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Crane Advisory LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $56,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544,151 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,519,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,965,000 after buying an additional 1,301,935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after acquiring an additional 350,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,753,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $2.17 on Tuesday, reaching $371.91. 87,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,605. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $378.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.46.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

