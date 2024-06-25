Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. ADE LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ADE LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $119.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.62 and a 200 day moving average of $115.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $121.64.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

