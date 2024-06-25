Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Sold by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $8,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTWO. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 3,049,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,334,000 after acquiring an additional 208,475 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,708,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,520,000 after acquiring an additional 266,190 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,608,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,487,000 after acquiring an additional 69,532 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,533,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,356,000 after acquiring an additional 218,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 646,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,445,000 after acquiring an additional 28,197 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTWO opened at $81.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $65.39 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.04.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.