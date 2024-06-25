Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 12,209 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 572,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,207,000 after acquiring an additional 30,233 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $857,000.

Shares of VB stock opened at $219.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.62. The company has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $229.54.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

