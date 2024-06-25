Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 64.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,921 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $178.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.11. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.37 and a 52-week high of $180.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

