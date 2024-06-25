Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) is Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Beacon Wealthcare LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,127 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 88,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $73.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.23.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

