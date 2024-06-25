Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Crane Advisory LLC

Crane Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 7.4% of Crane Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $36,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.40. The stock had a trading volume of 188,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,873. The company has a market capitalization of $115.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $163.81.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.