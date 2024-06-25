Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYXGet Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.75.

VTYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ventyx Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded Ventyx Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $17,435,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 944.4% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,164,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,923 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,816,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 962.7% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 987,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,312,000 after purchasing an additional 895,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,437,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ VTYX opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.14. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $40.58. The firm has a market cap of $175.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.58.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYXGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.05. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX)

