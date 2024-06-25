Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Truist Financial

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

VRE opened at $14.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.25. Veris Residential has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Veris Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.00%.

In other Veris Residential news, Director Nori Gerardo Lietz bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $143,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,687 shares in the company, valued at $567,920.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Veris Residential news, Director Nori Gerardo Lietz bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $143,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,687 shares in the company, valued at $567,920.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mahbod Nia bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.32 per share, for a total transaction of $501,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,044.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Veris Residential by 417.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Veris Residential in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Veris Residential in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veris Residential in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Veris Residential by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

