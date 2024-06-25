Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Increased to $555.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VRTX. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $421.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $444.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $474.95 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $335.82 and a twelve month high of $486.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,467,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total value of $1,031,908.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,502,484.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $715,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,467,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,086 shares of company stock worth $11,983,266 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,805,770 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,872,586,000 after buying an additional 3,824,103 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,237,877,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,743,882 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,401,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,218 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,782,374 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,999,080,000 after acquiring an additional 837,461 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.