Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Stock Position Lifted by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 488,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.68, for a total transaction of $45,781,884.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,835,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,747,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 488,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.68, for a total value of $45,781,884.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,835,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,747,391.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock valued at $400,713,362 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRT. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Price Performance

VRT opened at $89.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.71, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.42 and a 200-day moving average of $73.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $109.27.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.