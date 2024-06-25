Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VICR. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Vicor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vicor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Vicor Stock Performance

VICR opened at $32.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.62. Vicor has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $98.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.49.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $83.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.83 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Insider Activity at Vicor

In other Vicor news, VP Nancy L. Grava sold 1,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $43,303.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,150 shares of company stock worth $72,275. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicor

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICR. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the first quarter worth about $172,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vicor by 30.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Vicor by 913.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

