Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Boosted by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,287 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 3.2% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Shares of V stock opened at $276.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.07 and a 200 day moving average of $273.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $505.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.02 and a twelve month high of $290.96.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.
V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.76.
In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
