Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) PT Raised to $2.75 at HC Wainwright

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $2.75 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Friday. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vista Gold

Vista Gold Stock Performance

Shares of VGZ opened at $0.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.39 million, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46. Vista Gold has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $0.62.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Gold will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Gold

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vista Gold stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,993,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 1.64% of Vista Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vista Gold

(Get Free Report)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, evaluates, and advances gold exploration and development projects in Australia. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.