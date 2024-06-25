W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on WPC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

Shares of WPC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.76. 38,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,755. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $51.36 and a one year high of $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 131.56%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

