Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,311 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,214,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,944,764,000 after buying an additional 751,713 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,087,268 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,852,277,000 after buying an additional 426,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $3,674,652,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,235,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,190,194,000 after buying an additional 2,150,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,011,647 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,081,120,000 after buying an additional 78,981 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $82,910,840.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 633,518,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,211,325,061.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock worth $950,549,592 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 1.5 %

WMT stock opened at $68.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $69.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.97.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

