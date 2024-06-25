Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 108 ($1.37) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital lowered shares of Warehouse REIT to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of LON WHR opened at GBX 80.50 ($1.02) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £342.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.15, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11. Warehouse REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 68 ($0.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 93 ($1.18). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 81.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 82.69.

Warehouse REIT plc is a closed-ended Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") with an indefinite life incorporated in England and Wales on 24 July 2017. The Company began trading on 20 September 2017. The registered office of the Company is located at 65 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7NQ. The Company's shares are admitted to trading on the Premium Listing Segment of the Main Market, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange.

