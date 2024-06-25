Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 108 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Monday.
Warehouse REIT Trading Up 2.2 %
About Warehouse REIT
Warehouse REIT plc is a closed-ended Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") with an indefinite life incorporated in England and Wales on 24 July 2017. The Company began trading on 20 September 2017. The registered office of the Company is located at 65 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7NQ. The Company's shares are admitted to trading on the Premium Listing Segment of the Main Market, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange.
