Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 108 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Monday.

Shares of LON:WHR opened at GBX 80.50 ($1.02) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 81.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 82.69. Warehouse REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 68 ($0.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 93 ($1.18). The firm has a market capitalization of £342.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Warehouse REIT plc is a closed-ended Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") with an indefinite life incorporated in England and Wales on 24 July 2017. The Company began trading on 20 September 2017. The registered office of the Company is located at 65 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7NQ. The Company's shares are admitted to trading on the Premium Listing Segment of the Main Market, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange.

