Washington Capital Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Washington Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.2% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 94.4% during the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 2,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.3% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 190,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,929,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 98,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 16.9% during the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 59,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at $663,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at $663,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total value of $1,826,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,365,523.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,458 shares of company stock worth $26,375,053 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $180.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.83 and a 12 month high of $182.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

