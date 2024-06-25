Wedbush Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.04. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $13.99 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q3 2025 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.30 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.79.

M&T Bank stock opened at $149.59 on Tuesday. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $156.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $232,322,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,418,000. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 279.6% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 426,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,956,000 after buying an additional 314,300 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,645,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in M&T Bank by 23.2% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,118,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,409,000 after buying an additional 210,821 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total transaction of $280,033.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,278.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,553 shares of company stock worth $14,724,147 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

