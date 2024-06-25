Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Position Reduced by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 50,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 7,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $59.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.